WATCH: Julian Edelman mic'd up for Super Bowl LI catch, has priceless reaction

The very talented folks at NFL Films made a good decision when they decided to put a microphone on Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for the Patriots-Falcons matchup in Super Bowl LI and it resulted in a very cool episode of "Inside the NFL" on Showtime on Tuesday.

Little would they know that Edelman was going to make one of the all-time great catches in Super Bowl history, a grab that was about 70 percent luck, but still required immense amounts of skill, and one that continued to flip momentum in the Patriots' direction as they mounted a historic comeback.

Falcons corner Robert Alford, who still can't believe Edelman caught the ball, tipped the ball into the air and Edelman managed to come away with it, despite the football hanging inches above the ground for a moment.

Julian Edelman catches the ball just before it hits the turf. USATSI

Watching it live, there was no way to believe it was actually caught.

But Edelman knew -- and on "Inside the NFL" on Tuesday, he was mic'd up for the catch and the result is his reaction in real time. It's spectacular.

"I caught it! I caught it! I caught it!" Edelman screamed right after the play.

Then during the replay he had an exchange with Falcons cornerback Brian Poole.

"I caught it! Crazy, I swear to -- " Edelman started.

"No way, look at that," Poole started.

"Watch."

"On the ground."

"No."

Edelman was right. The ball never touched the ground.

Again, it cannot be stressed enough: Making that catch in that moment should not have been possible.

He caught this pic.twitter.com/CWRTddEe5I — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 6, 2017

The fact that Edelman managed to concentrate that much and actually execute the catch speaks volumes for his skill and development as a wide receiver with the Patriots. It also points to how lucky a Super Bowl win can really be.

The Patriots are two catches away (one by David Tyree and one by Mario Manningham) from potentially being 7-0 in Super Bowls, but they're also one catch by Edelman and one interception by Malcolm Butler away from potentially being winless in their past four Super Bowl games.