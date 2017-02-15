WATCH: Julian Edelman turns Super Bowl catch into hilarious restaurant idea

You know it’s officially the offseason when Julian Edelman starts making viral internet videos.

In 2014, Edelman started a video series called Burgertyme, which is impossible to explain, except to say that Edelman interviews his teammates, who clearly do not enjoy being on Edelman’s imaginary talk show.

In 2015, Edelman showed off his conducting skills while working with the Boston Pops. In another video, he showed us how to make a smoothie. Who doesn’t love a good smoothie?

In 2016, Edelman teamed with Danny Amendola to make the worst buddy cop video of all-time.

This year, Edelman has topped himself by making a 60-second commercial for a restaurant that doesn’t exist. The idea of the restaurant was hatched on Feb. 6, when Edelman paid a visit to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

During the interview with Fallon, the host suggested the Edelman should just retire from football after making his wild Super Bowl catch that helped the Patriots beat the Falcons. Fallon even had an idea: Quit football and open a restaurant called Edelman’s Catch.

Since Edelman’s favorite offseason activity is making videos, he took Fallon’s advice literally.

Ladies and gentlemen, here’s is the first video for “Edelman’s Catch,” a restaurant that doesn’t exist yet, but probably will. Edelman does everything at his restaurant: He catches the fish, he fillets the fish, and he even takes care of the payroll.

Basically, that’s a lot of jobs, which means if Edelman ever opens a restaurant, he’ll be taking Bill Belichick’s “No Days Off” mantra literally because I don’t think he’ll ever be getting a day off.