WATCH: Kicker channeling Steph Curry, synchronized punting win Pro Bowl week
Yes, synchronized punting is officially a thing
The Pro Bowl is being played Sunday, but it's the Pro Bowl -- an all-star game that features quarterbacks like Alex Smith and Andy Dalton, and defenders who don't want to hurt offensive players with crushing hits. So, to distract us from the game, let's watch kickers and punters pull off insanely cool tricks.
Yes, that's right. The kickers and punters are the best part of Pro Bowl week.
Exhibit A: Rams punter Johnny Hecker, Raiders punter Marquette King, and Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt performing synchronized punting for us.
.@JHekker: You ready?@MarquetteKing: *nods head*@dustincolquitt2: 👍— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2017
That's how synchronized punting was invented. (via @JHekker) #ProBowlpic.twitter.com/GFZ3L9er0K
Exhibit B: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker doing his best Steph Curry impression with his foot:
.@jtuck9.— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2017
From WAY downtown!
Nailed it. 😲 #ProBowlpic.twitter.com/zWWN5Tgwhp
Pro Bowl week: A kicker's and punter's dream.
