WATCH: Kirk Cousins announces his baby's gender with a very inaccurate pass

If you’re of a certain age, one thing you might be experiencing in your life these days is friends and/or family coming up with creative ways to announce the gender of their forthcoming baby.

Maybe it’s a cake that has pink or blue frosting inside. Maybe it’s a cardboard box that, when opened, reveals blue or pink balloons. Whatever it is, this kind of thing is happening these days. I swear. I’m about to turn 30 and I see these reveals all over my social media feeds every day for my friends’ kids.

Kirk Cousins is around the same age (he’s 28), and his wife, Julie, is pregnant. On Friday, the Cousins family did its own version of a gender reveal. They set up a big cardboard box with a question mark on it and one end of their yard, and Cousins fired a football at it. The idea was that when the ball hit the box, the box would explode and shoot out a pink or blue substance.

The reveal almost didn’t happen, though, because Cousins’ pass was ... pretty inaccurate.

Luckily, they didn’t have to do the throw over. The football caught just enough of the cardboard box, revealing that the Cousinses will be welcoming a baby boy to the world a few months from now.

We’re thinking Baby Boy Cousins’ first words will be something along the lines of, “You like that!”