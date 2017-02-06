Watch Lady Gaga's epic mic-dropping 2017 Super Bowl halftime show
The pop superstar crushes her Super Bowl set with an epic performance
Lady Gaga blew the roof off NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI. No, for reals.
The pop superstar opened her epic halftime set by singing "God Bless America" on the roof of the Super Bowl stadium before vaulting out into the night and landing on her elaborate stage.
Lady Gaga starts off with 'God Bless America' from THE ROOF #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/8rWemJIRtS— Tsai Rox (@tsairox) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga just jumped off the roof! #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/b8tTMzqihm < https://t.co/MMaczU7VxV >— ලිවී (@Lividul) February 6, 2017
From there, she put on her "Poker Face" for arguably the greatest Super Bowl spectacle in halftime history that also included the hits "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."
Really, there wasn't anything this show didn't have.
Four outfit changes? Check? Talking on a crystal star phone? Check. Flying drones? Check. Making a statement of tolerance and inclusion without being overly political? Check and check.
Although, where was Tony Bennett? Gaga had said at her pre-Super Bowl press conference that the 90-year-old icon would be joining her for her Super Bowl set.
Gaga also gave a shout-out to her parents, while playing the piano on "Million Reasons."
Want your bad romance-Hi Dad Hi mum😁 Lady Gaga just amazed us all #SuperBowl#Gaga#PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/CZNSK7bjn6"— Okereke Emmanuel (@twittumyno) February 6, 2017
Following a first half that saw the Patriots get dominated by the Falcons and some forgettable commercials, Gaga might come away as the big winner Sunday night. And if you bet on blonde for the Lady Gaga prop bet on hair color, you're a winner, too.
Mic drop? Definitely.
BREAKING: Cleveland Browns reportedly showing 'strong interest' with Lady Gaga after seeing her catch a pass during her halftime show pic.twitter.com/wDeqTZbj34— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017
Here's the full show, if you want to watch it again:
FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga SLAYS the Halftime Show 😭😭😭https://t.co/pk5uLNlM9q— LVL GAGA (@LVLGAGA) February 6, 2017
