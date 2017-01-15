WATCH: Los Angeles Chargers logo booed mercilessly at Clippers-Lakers game

Los Angeles isn't embracing its newest NFL franchise

The Chargers are headed to Los Angeles, leaving San Diego after 56 years to join the Rams in the second-biggest market in the country. It hasn't been a smooth process from the start after a newly unveiled logo was promptly roasted on social media sites, leading the Chargers to ditch the logo and admit their mistake.

Plenty of questions remain about how the Chargers will be received in their new market. If the game between the Clippers and Lakers on Saturday was any indication, however, the answer is "not well." The Chargers new logo was shown on the jumbotron during the game and it was booed.

Then the camera panned to tight end Jeff Cumberland, who was sitting with Chuck the Condor.

Cumberland was promptly booed too, until folks realized they were unnecessarily going after another human being. At that point, awkward applause ensued.

The Chargers have a seriously uphill battle to gain popularity in Los Angeles. There aren't many Los Angeles Chargers fans out there right now, the Rams have a year's head start to build a fan base (plus a built-in fan base before) and few people from San Diego are going to keep rooting for the team after being burnt by Dean Spanos and the Chargers ownership.

The Spanos family was at the Staples Center as well during the game.


And according to one report, the plan was to show them too, before the booing caused everyone to scrap that plan.


Welcome to Los Angeles, everyone.

