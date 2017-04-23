WATCH: Make-A-Wish teenager learns he'll announce Ravens' first-round pick
Roger Goodell typically announces all the first-round picks, but he'll make an exception this year
The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is Thursday and it will be a life-changing event for 33 young men -- the 32 who hear their names called, and 14-year-old TJ Onwuanibe, who will announce the Ravens' selection.
Onwuanibe, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, will reveal the Ravens' No. 16 pick as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He got the good news at school last Friday:
"I heard that you asked Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to send you to the NFL Draft, and your wish is to announce the Ravens' first pick," coach Jim Harbaugh said in the video. "Well, great news. Next week, your wish will be granted in Philadelphia at the draft. How about that!"
Onwuanibe learned two years ago that he had cancer, which is now in remission.
"We're all thrilled for you," Harbaugh continued. "We're proud to have you call out that first draft name for the Baltimore Ravens. Have a great wish, TJ. Have a great day. We love you."
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parcells: I'm glad Tony Romo retired
The man who signed Romo is happy to see him move on from playing the game
-
LOOK: How teams find out the schedule
NFL teams find out their schedule on the same day you do
-
Chiefs catch all the schedule breaks
There probably weren't too many complaints in Kansas City after the schedule was released
-
Army specialist wants to return to NFL
Glen Coffee is hoping to make an improbable NFL comeback
-
LOOK: Rams flub Jacksonville on map
Geography can be hard sometimes
-
DA: Hernandez left three suicide notes
Hernandez appears to have left suicide notes for at least three different people
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre