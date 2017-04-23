WATCH: Make-A-Wish teenager learns he'll announce Ravens' first-round pick

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is Thursday and it will be a life-changing event for 33 young men -- the 32 who hear their names called, and 14-year-old TJ Onwuanibe, who will announce the Ravens' selection.

Onwuanibe, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, will reveal the Ravens' No. 16 pick as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He got the good news at school last Friday:

"I heard that you asked Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to send you to the NFL Draft, and your wish is to announce the Ravens' first pick," coach Jim Harbaugh said in the video. "Well, great news. Next week, your wish will be granted in Philadelphia at the draft. How about that!"

Onwuanibe learned two years ago that he had cancer, which is now in remission.

"We're all thrilled for you," Harbaugh continued. "We're proud to have you call out that first draft name for the Baltimore Ravens. Have a great wish, TJ. Have a great day. We love you."