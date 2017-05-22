WATCH: Marshawn Lynch bikes through Oakland with a few hundred friends
Beast Mode led a bicycle parade through his hometown and apparently didn't even have to pedal
Anything Marshawn Lynch does in Oakland draws a crowd. The latest example: A Saturday bike ride through the streets of Oakland which drew a massive crowd. SFGate.com estimated the crowd of cyclists numbered between 300 to 400. And all it took to bring out the throng was one tweet from Lynch, the beloved native son who recently signed with the Raiders after a year out of the NFL.
Lynch rode at the front of the pack, hanging onto the side of a white van, while cop cars with blinking lights tailed the parade. Look, he's not even pedaling in this video.
The bike parade came just a week after Lynch threw a big block party in Oakland to celebrate his signing with the Raiders. He also recently appeared in a Train video , which is apparently a band that still exists. Whenever Lynch decides to hang up his cleats again, he could probably run for mayor of his hometown and coast to a win.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Romo DJs charity event, plays 'O.P.P.'
Romo played D.J. at a charity event and got Ezekiel Elliott on stage for 'O.P.P.'
-
Group stages 'stand up' for Kaepernick
Kaepernick has spent much of his offseason helping others and now supporters will return the...
-
Report: Revis won't face NFL discipline
The NFL won't punish Revis, who remains on the market as a free agent
-
L.A. stadium delay is a big hit to NFL
The NFL is playing the long game on L.A., but it's taking a serious hit in the short term
-
Polamalu contacts Steelers' USC pick
The Steelers have drafted 21 players out of USC
-
Could fans bet in Raiders' new stadium?
Thanks to mobile sports betting, fans can place wagers from their phones
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre