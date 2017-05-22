WATCH: Marshawn Lynch bikes through Oakland with a few hundred friends

Anything Marshawn Lynch does in Oakland draws a crowd. The latest example: A Saturday bike ride through the streets of Oakland which drew a massive crowd. SFGate.com estimated the crowd of cyclists numbered between 300 to 400. And all it took to bring out the throng was one tweet from Lynch, the beloved native son who recently signed with the Raiders after a year out of the NFL.

2morrow at Oakland Tech 1 o'clock pic.twitter.com/PWcXkURayX — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 19, 2017

Lynch rode at the front of the pack, hanging onto the side of a white van, while cop cars with blinking lights tailed the parade. Look, he's not even pedaling in this video.

Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017

The bike parade came just a week after Lynch threw a big block party in Oakland to celebrate his signing with the Raiders. He also recently appeared in a Train video , which is apparently a band that still exists. Whenever Lynch decides to hang up his cleats again, he could probably run for mayor of his hometown and coast to a win.