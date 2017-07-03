WATCH: Marshawn Lynch gets red card in charity soccer game
Marshawn Lynch just scores touchdowns -- no matter the sport
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch loves football. He seems less interested in futbol, at least based on his brief appearance at a charity soccer game over the weekend. Organized by former Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers player Steve Zakuani, the game featured Major League Soccer players, former NFL star (and soccer fan) Chad Johnson and Lynch.
Beast Mode made his way to midfield to start the second half, a shift that lasted about 30 seconds. Wearing flip flops, Lynch made his way into the opponent's penalty box where he took a pass from a teammate. And by "take a pass" we mean "picked the ball up with his hands, ran past two defenders that wanted nothing to do with what was about to ensue, leaving the goalkeeper as the only thing standing between Lynch and wherever he planned on going."
The goalie ended up on the turf and Lynch, with ball in hand, ended up in the goal. Lynch was shown a red card for his antics. His response? To rip said red card out of the referee's hand, punt the ball high into the air, and then chase down the flip flop that flew 20 yards after the aforementioned punt. To Lynch's credit, he did shake the ref's hand on his way back to the sidelines.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Lynch didn't do all this while driving a golf cart.
-
Jim Kelly gave Chad Kelly some advice
Jim Kelly knows something about playing quarterback at a high level
-
Watkins wants more pay for NFL players
The Bills receiver might want to switch sports
-
Colin Kaepernick has left the country
The free agent quarterback doesn't seem very worried about getting an NFL job right now
-
Tom Brady breaks media silence
Did the Patriots quarterback suffer a concussion in 2016?
-
Ravens, Cowboys lead NFL in suspensions
Both teams added to their NFL-leading totals in June
-
This is some must-see Belichick video
The video of the Patriots coach posing might be better than the actual photos
Add a Comment