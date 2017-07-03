WATCH: Marshawn Lynch gets red card in charity soccer game

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch loves football. He seems less interested in futbol, at least based on his brief appearance at a charity soccer game over the weekend. Organized by former Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers player Steve Zakuani, the game featured Major League Soccer players, former NFL star (and soccer fan) Chad Johnson and Lynch.

Beast Mode made his way to midfield to start the second half, a shift that lasted about 30 seconds. Wearing flip flops, Lynch made his way into the opponent's penalty box where he took a pass from a teammate. And by "take a pass" we mean "picked the ball up with his hands, ran past two defenders that wanted nothing to do with what was about to ensue, leaving the goalkeeper as the only thing standing between Lynch and wherever he planned on going."

The goalie ended up on the turf and Lynch, with ball in hand, ended up in the goal. Lynch was shown a red card for his antics. His response? To rip said red card out of the referee's hand, punt the ball high into the air, and then chase down the flip flop that flew 20 yards after the aforementioned punt. To Lynch's credit, he did shake the ref's hand on his way back to the sidelines.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Lynch didn't do all this while driving a golf cart.