WATCH: Marshawn Lynch is on the road talking Super Bowl in Houston ... Scotland?
The former Seahawks star went to Scotland ahead of Super Bowl LI
Thank God Marshawn Lynch didn't get hit by that bus while he was in Scotland because, well, that would have been terrible. But also because it would have deprived the world of these magical three minutes:
Lynch, his Skittles knapsack and his bicycle, traveled to Houston, Scotland, to talk about Super Bowl LI, which will take place in Houston, Texas.
"You know it's in Houston right?" Lynch asked one man. "Not this Houston. But the other Houston. I heard this Houston was the first Houston."
There's more: We get to experience Lynch experiencing his first-ever castle, which was built in 1116.
"1116?" he asked. "That sounds like what time it is right now."
Lynch also visits a shop that sells kilts, tries his hands at bagpipes, and battles "warriors" in the "woods."
This is our early favorite for the highlight of Super Bowl Week.
