WATCH: Matt Prater one-ups Justin Tucker, bombs 76-yard field goal at 2017 Pro Bowl

When Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lined up and blasted a 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice, everyone kind of assumed he was just showing off the biggest leg at the event. Not so fast, my friends.

Lions kicker Matt Prater would like a word. Prater, in a video also posted on his Twitter account, purposely went after Tucker's kick.

"Heard you hit from 75. This is 76," Prater said to the camera. "Going to try to one up you."

The wildest thing about that kick was how long it took to actually go through the uprights.

There were clearly some fans watching him practice and line up for the kick and there's a huge delay between Prater kicking the ball and the fans cheering (and whoever is holding the camera going "Nice kick, bro!"). The delay was about, oh, 76 yards' worth.

Prater wasn't quite as good as Tucker -- who only missed one field goal during the season -- but he was pretty good in 2016 too. He went 31 for 36 on field goals (86.1 percent) and went 7 for 7 on kicks of 50 yards or more.

He's clearly got some power in that leg of his, even at the ripe old age of 32. The Pro Bowl coaches should absolutely let Prater and Tucker just line up and kick 75-yard field goals during the actual game. It won't count for the record, but it would make the game entertaining.