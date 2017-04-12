WATCH: Mavericks bench player Tony Romo shows off skills during pregame warmups
Romo is joining the Mavericks for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets
Ex-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks -- for a day anyway.
After retiring from the NFL and joining CBS as our lead game analyst, Romo quickly inked a (pretend) contract with the Mavericks. So, he’s in full uniform for the team’s home game against the Nuggets on Tuesday, but he won’t play in the game, which means the only chance to watch him ball came during pregame warmups.
Dirk Nowitzki was ready:
So were the fans, who led a “Tony” chant.
Here we go! pic.twitter.com/R12my0QFJ9— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 12, 2017
Ezekiel Elliott even showed up.
And when the time came for Romo to put up some shots, he actually looked like he belonged (just like he did in shootaround). Romo, who played basketball in high school, didn’t appear to be rusty from his years spent throwing touchdowns in the NFL.
Step 1: Making a layup.
Buckets!!! #MFFL#FanAppreciationNightpic.twitter.com/LAeS6cCQJ4— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
Step 2: Showing off his handles.
Tony Romo going behind the back pic.twitter.com/fWmX1zmA6u— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017
Step 3: Making an open jumper.
Tony Romo getting up jumpers pic.twitter.com/DHohRd9Doq— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017
His foot was on the line. So, for the record, that’s not a 3-pointer.
Step 4: Beating a defender off the dribble.
Just a normal pregame! #MFFLpic.twitter.com/EiGJwfGOLn— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
Step 5: Having your name shouted by the PA announcer.
A starting lineup like you've never seen. #9 pic.twitter.com/nFzvHazOzl— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 12, 2017
After warmups, Nowitzki and Romo addressed the crowd. Somewhat awkward: In the background, you could see the Nuggets ready to play while the celebration at half court continued. So, when Romo grabbed the mic, he opened with a joke.
“We’re going to make the Nuggets wait another 10 minutes,” Romo said. “Sorry, guys.”
Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Romo addressing the crowd at the American Airlines Center: pic.twitter.com/hB7NYYxPYE— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017
“This is an honor that I could never dream of,” Romo continued. “It’s a little embarrassing. But I tell you what: I’m a very lucky guy.”
