WATCH: Mavericks rookie Tony Romo is unguardable at Tuesday's shootaround

Former Cowboys quarterback and current Mavericks rookie Tony Romo is better at basketball than he looks.

Romo, who recently retired from the NFL and joined CBS as our lead NFL game analyst, attended the Mavericks’ shootaround ahead of their game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Earlier we saw some photos of Romo in a Mavericks uniform. Now, we’ve seen him actually practicing with the team.

He was unguardable, at least for the few seconds that made it online. In the video clip above, which Romo originally uploaded to his Instagram, Romo used an off-ball screen to shake free. After receiving the pass, he nailed the open long-range jumper.

It’s tough to tell due to the somewhat blurry footage, but immediately after you can spot Dirk Nowitzki turning his head to look over at Romo while Romo appears to be sporting a smile.

Dirk appears to be impressed. Instagram: Tony Romo

As our Jared Dubin pointed out, Romo was a damn good high school player. So, we really shouldn’t be too shocked by his nice-looking jumper.

Romo averaged 25-9-4.5 as a senior in HS. This is still utterly ridiculous. https://t.co/eS61TUD2IB — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 11, 2017

Hopefully, the Mavericks find a way to put Romo into Tuesday night’s game. Sure, letting him sit in uniform on the bench is a nice gesture, but allowing him to take a pull-up 3 in transition would be even better. At the very least, they should draw up a full-court inbound play with Romo as the passer.

We all deserve to watch Romo throw a touchdown to Nowitzki before he officially heads up to the broadcasting booth.