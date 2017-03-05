WATCH: Myles Garrett runs down top QBs in 40-yard dash at 2017 NFL Combine

Myles Garrett arrived at the NFL Combine last week as the best player in the draft, and he’s done nothing to dispel those sentiments based on the shorts-and-t-shirts portion of his workout for coaches, scouts and front-office types in Indianapolis.

If you aren’t near a television or mobile device live-streaming Sunday’s field-day festivities and are looking for visual proof, here you go:

Watch Myles Garrett put 2017's top QBs in his rearview...



Kizer vs. Trubisky vs. Watson vs. Garrett.



Insane. https://t.co/4M9FjsmAN2 — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2017

That’s Garrett blazing a 4.64 40-yard time, which is impressive solely based on the fact that he’s 6-4, 272 pounds. But as you saw above, he’s also faster than three of the best quarterbacks in the draft -- Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. Which probably means little in terms of football ability, but certainly reinforces Garrett’s freakish athleticism. And, of course, it definitely clarifies where to place your bet should these four ever face off in a footrace.

Myles Garrett outpaces three of the top quarterbacks at the NFL combine. NFL Network

In the latest round of CBSSports.com mock drafts (all were filed before the combine but will be updated in the coming days), all six writers have the Browns taking Garrett with the first-overall pick.