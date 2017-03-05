WATCH: Myles Garrett runs down top QBs in 40-yard dash at 2017 NFL Combine
Garrett remains the best player in the draft and the Browns appear to be in his future
Myles Garrett arrived at the NFL Combine last week as the best player in the draft, and he’s done nothing to dispel those sentiments based on the shorts-and-t-shirts portion of his workout for coaches, scouts and front-office types in Indianapolis.
If you aren’t near a television or mobile device live-streaming Sunday’s field-day festivities and are looking for visual proof, here you go:
That’s Garrett blazing a 4.64 40-yard time, which is impressive solely based on the fact that he’s 6-4, 272 pounds. But as you saw above, he’s also faster than three of the best quarterbacks in the draft -- Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. Which probably means little in terms of football ability, but certainly reinforces Garrett’s freakish athleticism. And, of course, it definitely clarifies where to place your bet should these four ever face off in a footrace.
In the latest round of CBSSports.com mock drafts (all were filed before the combine but will be updated in the coming days), all six writers have the Browns taking Garrett with the first-overall pick.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Jerry on Zeke: NFL has found nothing
The Cowboys RB is being investigated for multiple incidents allegedly involving domestic v...
-
Belichick on why Colts fans like him
The Patriots coach joined NFL Network to talk about the combine
-
Reuben Foster apologizes in letter
The Alabama linebacker writes that the combine is a 'privilege and honor'
-
Arian Foster thinks he can take a wolf
The former NFL running back says he might go camping
-
Seven teams set to spend in free agency
The Browns, 49ers and Bears will be players but also look out for the Jets, Jags, Lions and...
-
Browns are primed to land Tyrod Taylor
Chicago likes Mike Glennon if landing Jimmy Garoppolo proves too costly
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre