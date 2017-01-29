WATCH: NFL players try to crack each other up with truly terrible jokes
You know it's Pro Bowl week when telling bad jokes is considered a competition
A bad joke seems like a perfect metaphor for the Pro Bowl, which has been criticized for being something other than a proper All-Star Game, mostly because after nearly five months of football, those remaining players left standing don't want to get hurt in a meaningless game of glorified tag. Even commissioner Roger Goodell has lamented the lack of competitiveness.
Days after the Feb. 2012 Pro Bowl, Goodell said this: "I really didn't think that was the kind of football that we want to be demonstrating for our fans. And you heard it from the fans. The fans were actively booing in the stands. They didn't like what they were seeing. ...
"I know players love to be in Hawaii but we have to start with the quality of what we're doing. If the fans are responding negatively to what we're doing, we better listen. And that was my message."
A year later, Goodell conceded that things had improved and the game continues, though this year it will take place in Orlando.
Which brings us back to the bad-joke metaphor. NFL players spent part of the week telling each other truly terrible jokes. Apparently, the rules are pretty simple: make the recipient of the bad joke laugh and you win. If he remains stone-faced, you lose.
In related news: Rodney Hudson is our new favorite NFL player. This joke from Kelechi Osemele -- "How do you make tissue dance? You put a little boogie on it." -- elicited elicited this from Hudson:
The jokes go on like this for nearly four minutes, though we'll admit the "What do you call a guy with a rubber toe?" was legitimately laugh-out-loud funny.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Kickers, punters take over Pro Bowl week
Yes, synchronized punting is officially a thing
-
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017 finalists
Finalists will need to receive at least 80 percent support from the 46-person selection co...
-
49ers hiring John Lynch as GM
The hard-hitting former NFL safety is among the finalists for this year's Hall of Fame cla...
-
Pat Tillman's widow rips Trump's ban
Marie Tillman founded the Pat Tillman Foundation after her husband died in Afghanistan
-
How to Watch: 2017 Pro Bowl, AFC vs. NFC
The Pro Bowl moves to Orlando for the first time ever
-
Colts hire Chris Ballard as new GM
Jim Irsay lands on Ballard, who was instrumental in the Chiefs' recent success
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre