WATCH: NFL players try to crack each other up with truly terrible jokes

A bad joke seems like a perfect metaphor for the Pro Bowl, which has been criticized for being something other than a proper All-Star Game, mostly because after nearly five months of football, those remaining players left standing don't want to get hurt in a meaningless game of glorified tag. Even commissioner Roger Goodell has lamented the lack of competitiveness.

Days after the Feb. 2012 Pro Bowl, Goodell said this: "I really didn't think that was the kind of football that we want to be demonstrating for our fans. And you heard it from the fans. The fans were actively booing in the stands. They didn't like what they were seeing. ...

"I know players love to be in Hawaii but we have to start with the quality of what we're doing. If the fans are responding negatively to what we're doing, we better listen. And that was my message."

A year later, Goodell conceded that things had improved and the game continues, though this year it will take place in Orlando.

Which brings us back to the bad-joke metaphor. NFL players spent part of the week telling each other truly terrible jokes. Apparently, the rules are pretty simple: make the recipient of the bad joke laugh and you win. If he remains stone-faced, you lose.

In related news: Rodney Hudson is our new favorite NFL player. This joke from Kelechi Osemele -- "How do you make tissue dance? You put a little boogie on it." -- elicited elicited this from Hudson:

Rodney Hudson is not impressed with your attempt at humor. NFL.com

The jokes go on like this for nearly four minutes, though we'll admit the "What do you call a guy with a rubber toe?" was legitimately laugh-out-loud funny.