WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. signs young fan's jersey after viral Christmas video
The Giants receiver made this young man's day
Last week a video of a young Giants fan getting an Odell Beckham, Jr. jersey for Christmas went viral enough that the wideout himself took notice of it.
Odell liked the video so much he made sure to meet the young man before the Giants played the Redskins in Washington during Week 17 of the season -- a game the Giants won to knock Washington out of the postseason.
Beckham had promised if the young man got the jersey to him, he'd "make sure to sign it" and Beckham lived up to his promise.
You can see another version of the video, including a close-up of Beckham and the young man here.
Pretty clearly Beckham says, if we may paraphrase, "I saw the video and I had to meet you." And pretty clearly the little dude is slightly excited about the opportunity.
Here was Beckham's message on Instagram when he posted the video originally:
When I tell u it's these moments that make everything worth it, the ups and downs of life in general. The drama and unnecessary bs i go through on a daily basis. I just wanna thank God for being able to impact lives, young man get this jersey to me somehow. I'll make sure to sign it for u. Truly truly blessed. #HappyHolidays
The superstar wideout gets a lot of attention for silly stuff like spending time proposing to kicking nets and battling on the field with Josh Norman. But if you tone down the noise it becomes increasingly obvious that Beckham's a good dude at heart, and extremely passionate about fans and football.
It certainly showed with the way he handled the meetup with this young fan.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Seahawks' Sherman cancels weekly presser
The Seahawks cornerback is taking a page from Beast Mode's media play book
-
Browns QBs mocked in Billy Joel cover
This might become your new favorite version of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
-
Theismann rips Kaepernick for protests
The former Redskins QB put Kaepernick on blast during a recent interview
-
Eli is unbeaten in playoffs at Lambeau
The Giants quarterback has never lost a playoff game in Green Bay
-
Big Ben rips Bengals after Suh question
There is no love loss between the Steelers and Bengals
-
Big Board: Which sophomores declare?
Will DeShone Kizer, Marlon Humphrey and Jabrill Peppers declare or stay in school?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre