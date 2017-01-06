WATCH: Odell Beckham poses as Lyft driver, answers an awkward call from his mom

Odell Beckham Jr has been busy. He helped the Giants win their 11th game Sunday, immediately flew to South Beach to party with Justin Beiber, returned to New York in time for meetings at the team's facility in preparation for a playoff game at Green Bay and still had time to pose as a Lyft driver.

I'm actually not sure when the video below was filmed -- probably not this week -- so the list above may be out of order. But here's what I know: During the filming of the video, Beckham's mom called him to ask about his bathroom habits.

Also: The riders freaked out once he took off his beanie to reveal himself, even though he dropped way too many hints about his true identity.

This video represents good timing for Beckham, as it could serve as a distraction from the distraction Beckham and the Giants are dealing with in the buildup to Wild Card Weekend. Specifically, was the receivers' trip to Miami a bad decision?

Seemingly nobody connected to the Giants -- from coach Ben McAdoo to quarterback Eli Manning -- has an issue with the trip. No word yet if they're bothered by his mom's question, though.