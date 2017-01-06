WATCH: Odell Beckham poses as Lyft driver, answers an awkward call from his mom
The passengers freak out once they realize who was really behind the wheel
Odell Beckham Jr has been busy. He helped the Giants win their 11th game Sunday, immediately flew to South Beach to party with Justin Beiber, returned to New York in time for meetings at the team's facility in preparation for a playoff game at Green Bay and still had time to pose as a Lyft driver.
I'm actually not sure when the video below was filmed -- probably not this week -- so the list above may be out of order. But here's what I know: During the filming of the video, Beckham's mom called him to ask about his bathroom habits.
Also: The riders freaked out once he took off his beanie to reveal himself, even though he dropped way too many hints about his true identity.
This video represents good timing for Beckham, as it could serve as a distraction from the distraction Beckham and the Giants are dealing with in the buildup to Wild Card Weekend. Specifically, was the receivers' trip to Miami a bad decision?
Seemingly nobody connected to the Giants -- from coach Ben McAdoo to quarterback Eli Manning -- has an issue with the trip. No word yet if they're bothered by his mom's question, though.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Ajayi says Dolphins don't get respect
Ajayi wants you to know the Dolphins have some playmakers, too
-
Why value of NFL guards is going up
Once the lowest-paid offensive-line position, top guards are now outpacing top centers
-
Chuck Pagano to return to Colts in 2017
The embattled Indy coach is getting another shot at putting club back in playoffs
-
Steve Smith retires with perfect letter
Smith sent the most Steve Smith letter possible to inform Roger Goodell that he was done
-
Lions vs. Seahawks: Key matchup
Can the Lions take advantage of the newfound weakness of the Seahawks' pass defense?
-
12 moments that shaped 2016 NFL season
From the Romo's back injury and Kaepermick's protest to Rodgers' 'run the table' declarati...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre