WATCH: Packers legend Brett Favre had to ask his backup what a nickel defense was

Brett Favre is a Hall of Famer and for good reason: He was one of the best quarterbacks of his era in a career that spanned 20 seasons, including 24 postseason appearances and a Lombardi Trophy. But unlike, say, Peyton Manning, who was considered a coach on the field who knew what every player was doing on every snap, Favre was more of a -- wait for it -- gunslinger who played by the seat of his pants.

And this isn't us taking shots at him; Favre admitted as much. In the video below, he explains that not only was he the Packers starter, but he was at least a couple years into that gig until he finally mustered the courage to ask backup quarterback Ty Detmer exactly what constituted a nickel defense.

Seriously.

Brett Favre on asking Ty Detmer what a Nickel Defense was. pic.twitter.com/84gvIy36Jr — Zach Dunn (@ZachSDunn) June 6, 2017

"Finally, I said, 'I just gotta know.' So I said, 'Ty, I gotta ask you a question.' And Ty was about as goofy as I was. "He says, 'What's that?' "I said, 'What's a nickel defense?' "He gets real quiet. He says, 'Are you serious?' ";Yeah, I'm serious.' "He says, 'Well, they basically take out a linebacker and bring in a DB.' "I said, 'That's it?' "He said, 'That's it.' "I said, 'Who gives a s--t?'"

Well played, Brett. Well played, indeed.