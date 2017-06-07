WATCH: Packers legend Brett Favre had to ask his backup what a nickel defense was

Favre was more gunslinger than cerebral mastermind -- and he'll tell you as much

Brett Favre is a Hall of Famer and for good reason: He was one of the best quarterbacks of his era in a career that spanned 20 seasons, including 24 postseason appearances and a Lombardi Trophy. But unlike, say, Peyton Manning, who was considered a coach on the field who knew what every player was doing on every snap, Favre was more of a -- wait for it -- gunslinger who played by the seat of his pants.

And this isn't us taking shots at him; Favre admitted as much. In the video below, he explains that not only was he the Packers starter, but he was at least a couple years into that gig until he finally mustered the courage to ask backup quarterback Ty Detmer exactly what constituted a nickel defense.

Seriously.

"Finally, I said, 'I just gotta know.' So I said, 'Ty, I gotta ask you a question.' And Ty was about as goofy as I was.

"He says, 'What's that?'

"I said, 'What's a nickel defense?'

"He gets real quiet. He says, 'Are you serious?'

";Yeah, I'm serious.'

"He says, 'Well, they basically take out a linebacker and bring in a DB.'

"I said, 'That's it?'

"He said, 'That's it.'

"I said, 'Who gives a s--t?'"

Well played, Brett. Well played, indeed.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories