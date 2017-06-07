WATCH: Packers legend Brett Favre had to ask his backup what a nickel defense was
Favre was more gunslinger than cerebral mastermind -- and he'll tell you as much
Brett Favre is a Hall of Famer and for good reason: He was one of the best quarterbacks of his era in a career that spanned 20 seasons, including 24 postseason appearances and a Lombardi Trophy. But unlike, say, Peyton Manning, who was considered a coach on the field who knew what every player was doing on every snap, Favre was more of a -- wait for it -- gunslinger who played by the seat of his pants.
And this isn't us taking shots at him; Favre admitted as much. In the video below, he explains that not only was he the Packers starter, but he was at least a couple years into that gig until he finally mustered the courage to ask backup quarterback Ty Detmer exactly what constituted a nickel defense.
Seriously.
"Finally, I said, 'I just gotta know.' So I said, 'Ty, I gotta ask you a question.' And Ty was about as goofy as I was.
"He says, 'What's that?'
"I said, 'What's a nickel defense?'
"He gets real quiet. He says, 'Are you serious?'
";Yeah, I'm serious.'
"He says, 'Well, they basically take out a linebacker and bring in a DB.'
"I said, 'That's it?'
"He said, 'That's it.'
"I said, 'Who gives a s--t?'"
Well played, Brett. Well played, indeed.
