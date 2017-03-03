WATCH: Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is totally willing to hit on 17 playing blackjack
Blackjack Del Rio is not afraid to go for gusto
INDIANAPOLIS -- Raiders coach Jack Del Rio earned a new nickname during the season with his bold behavior, kicking off the season by going for two after tying up the Saints in New Orleans. Derek Carr hit Michael Crabtree the conversion, the Raiders won and promptly stormed their way to a 12-win season.
We sat down with Del Rio at the 2017 NFL combine and talked to him about Oakland’s great season, but more importantly got to play blackjack with him.
Del Rio was a great sport about the whole thing and actually treated the pair of hands (played for pieces of gum) like he would a late-game situation.
Facing a 10 for the dealer (yours truly) and holding a 17, Del Rio didn’t care.
“Are we in New Orleans? Is this New Orleans??” Del Rio asked before taking a hit on a hard 17.
My colleague Pete Prisco wasn’t amused about Del Rio upsetting the karma of the table, but Del Rio didn’t care. On the next hand, he pulled off a blackjack.
Blackjack Del Rio actually got blackjack. Classic.
