WATCH: Raiders' Marquette King is now blasting punts in full Power Rangers gear
The Raiders punter never ceases to entertain
Raiders punter Marquette King rose to national prominence last season for not just for being good at his job, but also for his personality.
King, who had the second-longest punting average in the NFL behind only Pat McAfee, celebrated a punt against the Panthers by adopting Cam Newton’s signature dabbing celebration. He did the Ray Lewis dance after a punt against the Ravens.
He spiked a penalty flag after drawing a personal foul call against the Bills.
And then he called out the Bills player that “snitched” on him to the refs, resulting in a penalty of his own.
Once Oakland’s offseason hit, he decided to partake in the annual offseason dunk contest with one of the more creative dunks we’ve seen.
This weekend, King took things to another level. Friday was St. Patrick’s Day, so King decided to break out a green uniform for practice kicks. Only, it wasn’t a green football uniform, but a green Power Rangers uniform.
It’s not the first time King has worn the Green Ranger get-up, as he told SBNation last year that he occasionally wears it around the house. “I just randomly do it, man,” King said. “Shoot, I might wake up and feel like putting on that Superman outfit, and I just go in my car. I might just put it on and walk around the crib with it. S--- I might go to the store with it on, if I feel like it. It’s just me, it’s just what I like to do sometimes. I just like having fun man, living life.”
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Kaepernick helping send food to Somalia
The free-agent quarterback is keeping busy while he waits for teams to call
-
Dontari Poe has $500K weight clause
Poe needs to slim down from 346 pounds to 330 pounds
-
Bucs sign Folk to compete with Aguayo
Aguayo, who ranked last in field goal percentage as a rookie, will compete with veteran Nick...
-
Seahawks seem open to a Lynch trade
Is Seattle even interested in trading Beast Mode?
-
Someone sent the Panthers an odd gift
This might be the worst gift ever, or the best, depending on how hungry you are
-
Raiders receiver recruiting Peterson
The former Vikings receiver is trying to get his old teammate to sign with Oakland
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre