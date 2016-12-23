WATCH: Redskins fans help young Panthers fan to front row for touchdown ball

Now this is what should happen at football games between human beings

On Monday night, it would've been easy for Redskins fans to be upset. Kirk Cousins was playing poorly, Washington's playoff hopes were slipping away and there wasn't much hope for a comeback.

Maybe some were cheesed off. But check out this group of Redskins fans sitting in the front row at FedEx Field who were not only nice to the young man sitting behind them but actually helped the little dude get a souvenir.

After Cam Newton hit Ted Ginn for a touchdown pass, Ginn went looking for a Panthers fan to hand the touchdown ball. What he found was a young Panthers fan being held out towards the field by a Redskins fan.

The joy is unmistakable.

It's easy to see some of the things that happen in the stands at a football game and get depressed at the state of humanity when people interact with one another at a sporting event.

But then you see something like this and realize that fans of different teams can actually co-exist. It's a pretty pleasant scene to see heading into the holiday season.

Good for you, random Redskins fans.

