WATCH: Rex Ryan had to drive away in a giant Bills truck after Buffalo fired him

The year 2016 has been good for, um, some people. But mostly it's just been a bummer. Rex Ryan probably agrees, because he got fired by his second AFC East team in the past three years.

Rex's ouster in Buffalo was a bit of a fait accompli, what with the Bills struggling on defense (after he brought in his brother Rob Ryan to run that side of things), and Rex unable to work in harmony with GM Doug Whaley (who is apparently a cyborg made out of Teflon).

Things got real sad when Rex left the facility though, because he was forced to drive away from 1 Bills Drive, after being fired by the Buffalo Bills, in a giant pickup truck airbrushed with the Buffalo Bills logo.

Last month, Rex Ryan said he'd have to be dragged kicking & screaming out of Buffalo. Moments ago, he left 1BD in his pickup.

Devotees will recall that Rex, upon being hired as the new Bills coach, bought a big old Bills truck to show the city of Buffalo and Bills fans how much he loved his new team (despite coaching for their rival over the previous five years).

Pic of the Rex Ryan truck. Seems inspired by Apex One. Only thing missing is "Shout!" song for the horn. pic.twitter.com/315myMfNeu — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) February 26, 2015

It's the car he drove around town as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. It's not surprising he drove it to work. But it's still a pretty huge stinger he had to drive it home after being fired by the very team airbrushed onto the side of the gaudy truck.

On the bright side, at least Rex can sell the truck to some member of #BillsMafia. He doesn't have that option for whatever Buffalo-related tattoos he picked up over the last two years.