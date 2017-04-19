WATCH: Rob Gronkowski crashes Sean Spicer's briefing because of course he did
Gronk just had to ask Spicer if he needed any help briefing the press
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has developed a relationship with the press corps covering President Donald Trump that can kindly be described as interesting. His briefings aren't usually NFL news, but Wednesday afternoon was different, because that briefing included a special visitor.
Yep. Rob Gronkowski crashed a White House press briefing, because what else do you do when you go visit the White House to celebrate your Super Bowl victory? Surely, this image will not be seen anywhere on the Internet ever again:
These will probably disappear as well, never to be heard from as long as we shall live:
Gronk made the trip out to the White House to celebrate, but several of his Patriots teammates did not. Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Dont'a Hightower and LeGarrette Blount are all skipping the visit for political reasons; Alan Branch is skipping because of the "Access Hollywood" tape; and Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that "family matters" would keep him from the trip as well.
According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the list of Patriots not attending is a lengthy one:
At least Gronk is having fun, though. And Spicer seemed to enjoy his presence, too.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
On the clock: Steelers at No. 30
Who should the Steelers take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Ravens at No. 16
Who should the Ravens take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Browns at Nos. 1, 12
Who should the Browns take with their first two picks? We break down all their options
-
Phil Simms making move to studio job
The Super Bowl-winning QB is making the move from the booth to the studio
-
On the clock: Bengals at No. 9
Who should the Bengals take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Vikings at No. 48
Who should the Vikings take with their first pick? We break down all their options
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre