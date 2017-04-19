WATCH: Rob Gronkowski crashes Sean Spicer's briefing because of course he did

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has developed a relationship with the press corps covering President Donald Trump that can kindly be described as interesting. His briefings aren't usually NFL news, but Wednesday afternoon was different, because that briefing included a special visitor.

Yep. Rob Gronkowski crashed a White House press briefing, because what else do you do when you go visit the White House to celebrate your Super Bowl victory? Surely, this image will not be seen anywhere on the Internet ever again:

GRONK: Need some help?

SPICER: I think I got this. pic.twitter.com/fWYU5QNKve — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) April 19, 2017

These will probably disappear as well, never to be heard from as long as we shall live:

GRONK: You sure?

SPICER: Yes. But thank you. pic.twitter.com/03p776S2jK — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) April 19, 2017

Gronk made the trip out to the White House to celebrate, but several of his Patriots teammates did not. Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Dont'a Hightower and LeGarrette Blount are all skipping the visit for political reasons; Alan Branch is skipping because of the "Access Hollywood" tape; and Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that "family matters" would keep him from the trip as well.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the list of Patriots not attending is a lengthy one:

From that photo, it looks like these are the Patriots players not at the White House pic.twitter.com/GmQ1BCCNFZ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 19, 2017

At least Gronk is having fun, though. And Spicer seemed to enjoy his presence, too.