WATCH: Rob Gronkowski jumps in ring, tackles wrestler at WWE WrestleMania 33
The New England Patriots tight end looks to be all healed after his season-ending injury
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Consider it an early favorite for best moment of WrestleMania 33. New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski, sitting front row in the WWE crowd to watch one of his best friends compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, was not in his seat for long.
With Gronk’s friend, Mojo Rawley, outside the ring fighting with Jinder Mahal, Gronk got up to cheer Rawley on. Taking exception to this, Mahal grabbed a drink, took a sip and threw it at Gronk. After a moment of contemplation, Gronk jumped over the ringside barrier only to be stopped by security. They eventually relented and let him into the ring, where he got in a three-point stance before shoulder tackling Mahal and celebrating in classic Gronk style with Rawley.
The #AndreBattleRoyal just got a dose of @Patriots' @RobGronkowski. Watch #WrestleMania streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fpoMaJAEHw— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
There has been no official health update for Gronkowski this offseason as Patriots workouts start April 17. Considering all of his injuries, Gronk stepping foot in a WWE ring is certainly interesting and makes one wonder whether New England was aware. Gronk’s spot comes exactly four months after undergoing back surgery, which he had on Dec. 2, 2016.
