WATCH: Rob Gronkowski throws beer in wrestler's face at WWE Smackdown event

Rob Gronkowski doesn't seem like a guy who likes to waste alcohol, but he did exactly that on Tuesday during a WWE event in Boston.

Of course, if Gronk's wasting alcohol, you know it's for a good reason, and the Patriots tight end had a great reason: He was getting revenge on WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal.

Gronk was sitting ringside for Mahal's match against Mojo Rawley, and that's when things got crazy. Instead of fighting Rawley, Mahal decided to trash-talk Gronk, because getting distracted during the middle of a huge match is what wrestlers do best.

The good news for us is that the argument between the two guys ended with Gronk throwing a beer on Mahal.

That beer throw means that Gronk and Mahal officially now have the world's most intense drink-throwing feud going.

You see, this feud actually started at WrestleMania when Mahal threw a drink in Gronk's face. If you missed it, here's how things went down on April 3.

@jindermahal started it!!! Never ever steal my drink and never ever dare throw it back at me!!! A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Gronk got his revenge at WrestleMania but jumping in the ring and hitting Mahal with a hard shoulder tackle.

As a matter of fact, that hit was so good that if I were a Patriots fan, I'd be mildly concerned that Gronk's going to quit football, so he can join the WWE and feud with Mahal for the rest of eternity.

It's a good thing Gronk is getting all of this WWE stuff out of his system now because he probably won't be able to participate like this much longer. The Patriots will begin their offseason workouts on April 17 and Bill Belichick doesn't seem like that kind of coach who wants his players in a wrestling ring while they're practicing (although the Patriots did reportedly give Gronk the OK to participate at WrestleMania).