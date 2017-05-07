WATCH: Russell Wilson makes engaged couple's day in encounter on Seattle streets

The Seahawks QB has had quite the busy offseason

It has been a busy few weeks for Russell Wilson. On April 28, he and his wife, Ciara, welcomed a baby girl into the world. A week later, the Seahawks quarterback was strolling through the streets of Seattle and came across a couple who were fans of both the team and the player. Added bonus: The couple was set to get married this weekend, which prompted Russell into congratulatory action:

No word on whether the couple kept their promise and wore a No. 3 jersey during the nuptials, though, to be fair, Wilson and Ciara didn't wear Seahawks gear on their big day either.

Mr. & Mrs. Wilson Photo Cred: @DennisLeupold

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

