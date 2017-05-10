WATCH: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin sneaks Patriots jab into commencement speech

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had the honor of delivering the commencement address at Robert Morris University on Friday. So, he took the time to sneak in a subtle jab at the Patriots.

Near the beginning of his 16-minute speech, Tomlin made his move.

"I'll proceed with a couple of assumptions," he said. "And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There's a cliché about assuming, isn't it? It can make Patriots out of you and me."

Skip to the 4:20 mark below to hear for yourself:

Zing.

Tomlin's joke, of course, was a reference to when he was caught calling the Patriots "a--h----" in a video that made its way to Facebook thanks to Antonio Brown. The Patriots wound up ending the Steelers' season in the AFC title game a week later.

That wasn't the last time Tomlin joked about Brown's Facebook video. He appears to have learned his lesson from that incident.

"I'll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the internet," Tomlin said. "I'll behave accordingly."

At 45, Tomlin is still young, and he's also a bit too good to step away from coaching and pursue a career in comedy. In his 10 years as the Steelers' coach, Tomlin's won 64.4 percent of his games and one Super Bowl.