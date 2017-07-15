WATCH: Stephen Curry bails out Aaron Rodgers by making a sliding catch
Rodgers and Curry connected on a deep ball at the American Century Championship
There's an athlete. He's a multi-time MVP winner. He's capable of scoring from literally anywhere. His skill set forces the defense to contort itself in ways that provide extraordinary benefits to his teammates. He's 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.
While that paragraph describes an athlete that sounds like he might make a pretty great wide receiver, in actuality, it's about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Judging by his connection with Aaron Rodgers at the American Century Championship, though, maybe Curry actually could be a wideout.
Rodgers and Curry hooked up on a deep pass near one of the tee boxes at the Lake Tahoe golf course hosting the tournament.
As you can see, Rodgers threw the ball a bit behind Curry, who slipped and slid but still managed to come down with the football. (No word on how the NFL's instant replay officials might judge this play, though.) He could use a little refining of his route-running skill -- that stop-and-go route wasn't exactly fooling anybody -- but at the very least, Steph's got good hands and excellent body control. With Rodgers at quarterback, you don't really need much else in order to make an impact as a pass-catcher.
