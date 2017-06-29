WATCH: The awkward moment when Jeff Fisher tells Rams coaches he was 'just fired'

Beginning on Friday, the world will be able to stream the second season of Amazon's "All or Nothing," a full-season dive into one NFL team. Last year's Arizona Cardinals venture was a game-changing Emmy winner. This year's edition features the Los Angeles Rams during their first season in L.A., a year that became very much more "nothing" than "all."

But there's some drama to be had and it is NFL Films doing the work here, so you know the quality is going to show up.

For instance, there's the whole "firing of Jeff Fisher in the middle of the season" factor. Morbid curiosity led everyone to wonder if the Rams would in fact have NFL Films present for moments involving Fisher being terminated. We already knew Fisher telling his players he was fired was captured on film, and the cameras were definitely rolling when Fisher informed his coaches that he was being fired.

There's proof on the internet in the form of a teaser for the series in which Fisher gets emotional explaining to the men who work for him that they no longer work for him because he no longer works for the Rams.

"Yeah I won't be there this weekend. I was just fired," Fisher said, much to the physical shock of his coaching staff. "So ... appreciate everything you guys have done for this football team. And the loyalty that you've shown. Sorry if I let you guys down. You guys didn't let me down. You busted your ass every single day for me.

"I will do whatever I can for every single one of you. I'll be there for you when the season's over, recommend you, call to the end of the night to help you guys find work. OK?"

"Unfortunately, I won't be there this weekend... I was just fired." - Jeff Fisher



Stream @allornothingtv: June 30th on @AmazonVideo. pic.twitter.com/nCdHLhngVd — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2017

Things got really ugly with the Rams last year, with Fisher and former Rams great Eric Dickerson battling it out in public fashion and a clear divide emerging between the front office and the coaching staff. Even the announcement of a two-year extension for Fisher wasn't enough to stem the tide of disdain for the coach.

And Fisher wasn't always the most likable coach; he was roundly mocked for his "7-9 bulls--t" comment during "Hard Knocks" last year. (Worth noting to the NFL: maybe don't double down on the "Hard Knocks" and "All or Nothing" team moving forward.)

But this is a pretty genuine moment and a reminder that it stinks when someone gets fired. There are lives and families at stake and there are guys who worked for Fisher that believed in him as a coach. Having their boss fired was a shock to the system. You can see John Fassel -- who would later be named the team's interim coach -- nearly jolt back and fall out of his seat.

It's also proof that even if the subject matter isn't exciting, NFL Films is typically capable of making it must-watch television.