WATCH: The Cardinals' David Johnson should probably not play quarterback -- ever
Johnson's first pitch at the Diamondbacks game was just a bit outside
Cardinals running back David Johnson has a great many skills. He’s explosive and shifty, he has great vision, and he’s one of the best in the league at catching the ball out of the backfield. Those skills have helped him become one of the most impactful running backs in the NFL in a very short amount of time. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns last season, his second in the league.
One thing he apparently can’t do very well, though, is throw. At least, he can’t throw a baseball very well.
To witness: Johnson’s first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants game Thursday night:
So ... that’s not great. It’s not quite 50 Cent bad (see below), but it’s bad.
The Cardinals have Carson Palmer at quarterback at least for the 2017 season, but they don’t really have a quarterback of the future just yet. Might we suggest: do not count on David Johnson to be that guy. Or even an emergency backup.
