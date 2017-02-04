WATCH: The Georgia Aquarium made the ultimate Super Bowl hype video

A bunch of animals are apparently pretty big Falcons fans

Tom Brady now has a rival in the hype video-making business.

The Patriots quarterback loves to throw themed hype videos on his Facebook page in advance of games, but he's got to contend with the Georgia Aquarium for film-making supremacy now.

Check out the aquarium's Falcons hype video:

Some highlights include the penguin:

penguin.jpg

And scuba Ryan and Julio:

scuba.jpg

And the scene where the Patriots fans get sprayed with water. That's pretty funny.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

