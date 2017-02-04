WATCH: The Georgia Aquarium made the ultimate Super Bowl hype video
A bunch of animals are apparently pretty big Falcons fans
Tom Brady now has a rival in the hype video-making business.
The Patriots quarterback loves to throw themed hype videos on his Facebook page in advance of games, but he's got to contend with the Georgia Aquarium for film-making supremacy now.
Check out the aquarium's Falcons hype video:
Some highlights include the penguin:
And scuba Ryan and Julio:
And the scene where the Patriots fans get sprayed with water. That's pretty funny.
