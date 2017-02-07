WATCH: This is the moment Tom Brady realized his Super Bowl jersey was stolen

The Super Bowl MVP's face says it all

After Tom Brady led the Patriots to a win in Super Bowl LI, his jersey disappeared faster than the Falcons' championship dreams. Given how Brady won the game -- he led a historic 25-point comeback in the second half to win the first-ever overtime Super Bowl -- that jersey holds a fair bit of importance.

But it's gone, potentially stolen.

Here's the moment Brady realized in the locker room that it was missing, via Yahoo Sports:

Brady definitely looks a bit puzzled and panicked, but it shouldn't come as a shock to see him react so calmly give the circumstances. He even cracked a joke about maybe finding it on eBay.

It makes sense: He just led his team to 31 unanswered points in the Super Bowl to win his fifth ring, so finding a stolen jersey is no big deal for the greatest of all time. With that being said, the jersey is still missing.

Though Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers (not the baseball team) to help locate it, it still hasn't been found.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

