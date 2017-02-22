WATCH: Todd Gurley still has moves, destroys defender during basketball game
The Rams running back showed more explosion than he did during the entire 2016 season
Todd Gurley, the former Rookie of the Year who averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2016, is back. It’s the offseason, but Gurley again proved that he has the ability to shake free of a defender.
Playing pickup basketball at a 24 Hour Fitness, Gurley broke the ankles of a person who was unfortunate enough to guard the Rams running back:
That just isn’t fair. And, oh by the way, Jeff Fisher is wondering where that was all of last year.
Of course, Gurley’s struggles last season aren’t entirely his fault. His offensive line failed to open up many holes, and he was forced to play alongside Case Keenum and Jared Goff -- two quarterbacks who don’t exactly force defenses to respect the passing game. At one point, Gurley compared the Rams’ offense to a “middle-school offense.”
With Sean McVay now in charge, the Rams will hopefully bring out the best in Gurley. In his rookie season, Gurley averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and scored 10 touchdowns in 13 games.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Bucs' Winston: We want DeSean Jackson
Jackson paired with Mike Evans would be an unstoppable combination
-
Rivers' regret: No title for San Diego
Rivers got emotional during a speech about the Chargers' move to Los Angeles
-
Dolphins sign Marino, Griese to roster
Nat Moore, Larry Little, Kim Bokamper and Sam Madison were also briefly signed
-
Report: Le'Veon Bell won't have surgery
The Steelers' running back, who is likely to be franchise tagged, apparently got good news...
-
Watson to Cowboys: Draft me, trade QBs
Watson is regarded as one of the top three quarterback prospects in this year's draft
-
Big Board: Don't overrate NFL Combine
The NFL's underwear Olympics is entertaining, but it's just once piece of a long evaluatio...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre