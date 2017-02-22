WATCH: Todd Gurley still has moves, destroys defender during basketball game

Todd Gurley, the former Rookie of the Year who averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2016, is back. It’s the offseason, but Gurley again proved that he has the ability to shake free of a defender.

Playing pickup basketball at a 24 Hour Fitness, Gurley broke the ankles of a person who was unfortunate enough to guard the Rams running back:

Caught @tg4hunnid breaking ankles out in Simi !!! Oh and that's @truj2 with his pants down in aw of the ankle breaker 😂😂😂 A post shared by Juan Quinones (@jquinonesjr63) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

That just isn’t fair. And, oh by the way, Jeff Fisher is wondering where that was all of last year.

Of course, Gurley’s struggles last season aren’t entirely his fault. His offensive line failed to open up many holes, and he was forced to play alongside Case Keenum and Jared Goff -- two quarterbacks who don’t exactly force defenses to respect the passing game. At one point, Gurley compared the Rams’ offense to a “middle-school offense.”

With Sean McVay now in charge, the Rams will hopefully bring out the best in Gurley. In his rookie season, Gurley averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and scored 10 touchdowns in 13 games.