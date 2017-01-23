WATCH: Tom Brady catches fire early, fools Steelers with perfect flea flicker

If the Steelers defense plays the entire game like they did the first half against the Patriots, Pittsburgh is going to get blown out of New England.

During the first 23 minutes of the AFC title game, Tom Brady racked up 209 yards passing against a Steelers defense that clearly forgot that Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is on New England's roster.

Brady threw two touchdown passes in the game's first 23 minutes, and not only did they both go to Hogan, but he was wide open on both plays.

The ugliest play for the Steelers came late in the first quarter when the Patriots were facing a third-and-6 at Pittsburgh's 16-yard line. A stop on the play would've meant a Patriots field goal attempt, but the Steelers didn't get a stop, and that's because this happened.

That is a wide open Chris Hogan in the back of the end zone, and as you can see, it didn't take long for Brady to find him.

Scientifically speaking, this is about as wide open as you can get in the end zone #Patriotspic.twitter.com/hI8cFZi10l — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 23, 2017

Here's a better look at how wide open Hogan was.

The 16-yard touchdown pass gave the Patriots an early 10-0 lead.

The next Brady touchdown pass came on a perfectly run flea flicker. Brady handed the ball to Dion Lewis, which caused Steelers safety Mike Mitchell to bite on the run. After Mitchell bit, Lewis pitched the ball back to Brady and it was all over for the Steelers.

Brady to Lewis back to Brady...

DEEP to Hogan!



The PERFECT Flea Flicker! #PITvsNE#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/u2pvVvcCEA — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017

Brady already has over 200-yards passing in the first half. At the two-minute warning, Hogan had 117 yards receiving.

