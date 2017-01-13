WATCH: Tom Brady channels Bruce Lee for his latest playoff hype video
This week is apparently all about adaptability for the Patriots
Tom Brady loves himself a good pregame hype video. Especially when the playoffs roll around. Last year, he broke out "Rudy" and the "Inception" trailer music to get himself charged up for playoff games.
This year, Brady turned to Bruce Lee to provide some inspiration for the Patriots' upcoming game against the Texans.
"You must be shapeless, formless, like water," Lee says. "When you pour water in a cup, it becomes the cup. When you pour water in a bottle, it becomes the bottle. When you pour water in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Water can drip and it can crash. Become like water my friend."
It's a message of adaptability, which has been a Patriots ethos for years. The Pats are a game-plan offense, changing their tactics every week to take advantage of the specific weaknesses of the defense in front of them. We can expect more of the same this week against Houston.
