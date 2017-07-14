WATCH: Tom Brady knew in 1994 he needed to work on his speed 'a little bit'

If Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of football, has one flaw, it's his speed -- rather, his lack of speed. Brady knows how to maneuver within a pocket, but in the open field, he's a sitting duck.

It turns out even Brady knew this flaw of his all the way back in 1994.

On Thursday, Brady's high school shared a video of his first ever media interview. In that interview, Brady was basically asked to scout himself. Here's what he said:

"My strengths? Well, everybody tells me that I have a pretty strong arm, which is good. I'm pretty accurate with it. I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully that will come in time. Pretty good work ethic, so I think I can get the job done."

And here's the video:

1994 Brady Interview Found in the Serra archives: Possibly the first ever media interview with Tom Brady in the summer of 1994 🏈 #tbt Posted by Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo) on Thursday, July 13, 2017

Unfortunately for Brady, that speed never came. One example from the AFC Championship Game following the 2015 season:

NFL Gamepass

Still, as that video demonstrates, Brady's lack of acceleration has never gotten in his way. He's still always found a way to #DoHisJob. Otherwise, he wouldn't have won five Super Bowls and be on his way to the Hall of Fame -- assuming he ever does retire.

Which brings us to the most important takeaway from that interview. That video was taken in 1994, but Brady looks like he's hardly aged since then. Seriously.

Take a look:

Brady in 1994 compared to Brady in 2017. Junipero Serra High School / USATSI

I guess that insanely healthy diet of his actually does work.