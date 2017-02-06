WATCH: Tom Brady mocks Roger Goodell in prerecorded fifth Super Bowl commercial
Brady called his shot with an ad and he nailed it
HOUSTON -- Tom Brady pulled off an improbable and nearly impossible comeback against the Falcons, leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and one of the most impressive displays you'll see in a really impressive career.
The best part? Brady called his shot. He filmed a commercial for Shields Health Care back in October where he takes off his four Super Bowl rings and puts them in storage.
He's asked if he has any more jewelry and says he's hoping to get some more.
In a new version that was released on Sunday night, Brady actually does have a fifth Super Bowl ring. After handing over his first four pieces of jewelry, Brady is asked if he has anything else on his person.
"Actually no, I forgot this one," Brady says before pulling out the new ring. "It's kind of new."
Brady is then told he'll need a "bigger locker" and responds in classic fashion.
"Roger that," a smiling Brady says.
It's easy to imagine this ad backfiring, with it getting leaked if the Patriots lost (and it sure looked like they would lose) and Brady falling short of his fifth ring.
He didn't, and that means he called his shot on the ad. It's pretty aggressive and pretty hilarious.
Here's the original ad:
