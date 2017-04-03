WATCH: Tom Brady raises stolen jersey at Red Sox opener before Gronk swipes it

Finally, after a nearly two-month long search, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey has been returned to its owner. So, at Fenway Park for Opening Day for the Red Sox on Monday, Brady proudly displayed his jersey to the crowd of New Englanders. What a moment for the great city of Boston, which has endured a trying two-month stretch involving zero championships and a missing article of clothing.

And then Rob Gronkowski happened, turning a great moment into the perfect moment.

Gronk, who is doing so well four months after back surgery that he actually performed a WrestleMania stunt on Sunday, decided that this story of Brady’s stolen jersey shouldn’t die just yet. So, he snuck up behind Brady and snatched away the jersey. Then, he took off. Brady responded by chasing down Gronk and tackling him on the outfield grass.

The @Patriots have arrived with the Super Bowl Jersey! pic.twitter.com/DBf234x5KH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2017

I’m not sure this is what Bill Belichick wanted to see:

Tom and Gronk just out here having some fun pic.twitter.com/6Ofvc3dbiB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 3, 2017

Admittedly, that’s a pretty awesome, feel-good moment. Look at how much fun those football players were having before the Red Sox players (who Belichick and Brady once made fun of for being “little”) kicked off their season.

But I do have to ask: Where was that level of pursuit in the Super Bowl, Tom?