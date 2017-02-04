WATCH: Tom Brady reveals his 'true self' in new Super Bowl 2017 hype video

Tom Brady has been exceedingly emotional heading into Super Bowl LI. The Patriots quarterback got choked up during a press conference when talking about his dad being his hero and got choked up again at a press conference when asked about his mother, who has been ill over the last year.

It's clear just how much a victory against the Falcons would mean for him, not just because it would be his fifth Super Bowl, but because it might very well be his most rewarding one, owed in large part to the challenges he's overcome on the way to the top.

Further proof of this came via a two-part Instagram documentary (which is a thing apparently) Brady posted on Saturday.

In the video, he compares religion to football, claims that he's an introvert and believes football allows him to reveal his "true self."

Here's the full text of his comments:

The Leo is like the lion, the king of the jungle. And I don't think I'm really like that. I kind of like to be more the shadow of the lion. You know? I'm kind of an introvert I think. I prefer a lot of alone time, I don't talk a lot. I just kind of would fade off into the background if I had a choice. In a weird way I think I get that on the football field. Because even thought it's hyper intense, I really am my true self out there, without having to be polite or having to be on. I can be who I am out there. You know, you can be who you are. You don't have to be who you think you want people to see you as. It's all connected. It's all different parts of your being and everything needs to be headed in the right direction. Religion and sports are very similar. And, the spiritual part of your body goes through the process as well. You trust, you put faith in things, you believe in certain things to be true, that's where you put your faith.

This isn't some accidental thing by Brady here. He blatantly released this as a sort of hype video for Patriots fans before the game, a subtle way of letting people know that he's a little bit excited for a chance to win another title and to put maybe the most trying year of his football life behind him.

Deflategate is tiresome and the NFL may claim it has moved on, but the four-game suspension still lingers for Brady. He's driven to get better and he's driven to win the Super Bowl.

In roughly 24 hours the Falcons might find out exactly what happens when one of the most driven and consumed humans on the planet unleashes his full emotional force in the direction of an opponent.