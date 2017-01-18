WATCH: Tom Brady struggles as he tries to announce his highlights in German
It appears there's at least one thing Brady isn't good at
Antonio Brown isn't the only NFL player putting videos on social media this week. Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer also shared one, only this video wasn't as controversial as the one that Brown put on Facebook.
This video was the opposite of controversial, unless you consider Tom Brady trying to speak German a controversy. Brady was the latest guest on "Sea Bass' School of German," which is a periodic video series that Vollmer does where he tries to teach his teammates how to speak German.
Vollmer was actually born in Germany, which is why this video series exists. In November, Vollmer had Rob Gronkowski on his show, and Gronk pretty much nailed the German language.
This time around, things didn't go as smoothly with Brady. The QB might be able to read a defense, but there's a good chance he'll never be able to read German.
The fact that he struggled with the language wasn't a shock until he revealed during the interview that he's actually part German.
"Oh my, this is even worse," Vollmer says after Brady offers up the nugget on his ancestry.
The good news is that Brady does know how to say "touchdown" in German.
You can see the entire video below.
Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo— Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017
