WATCH: Tom Brady turns Falcons' fumble into TD, sets up dramatic Super Bowl finish
A turnover by the Falcons has set up what could be a suspenseful ending in the Super Bowl
HOUSTON -- The Patriots needed a big play to get back in Super Bowl LI and that's exactly what they got from linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the fourth quarter.
With the Patriots trailing 28-12, and with just 9:40 left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons offense took possession of the football on their own 27-yard line with hopes of chewing up the clock and spitting it out. However, that didn't happen thanks to a wild play from Hightower.
On a third-and-1, Matt Ryan dropped back to pass, and that's when this happened.
Matt Ryan is SACKED.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
And FUMBLES!@Patriots ball! #SB51#Patriotshttps://t.co/o1lgQktgrI
That's Hightower smashing Ryan and forcing a fumble that New England's Alan Branch would recover at Atlanta's 25-yard line.
Giving the ball back to Tom Brady in a clutch situation is never a good idea, so you can probably guess what happened next.
Five plays after the fumble recovery, Brady hit Danny Amendola in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown to cut the Falcons' lead to 10. New England then followed that up with a 2-point conversion that trimmed the Falcons lead to 28-20.
.@Patriots TD + 2 point conversion?— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
YUP.
We've got ourselves a ballgame. 🔥 #SB51https://t.co/ViwzRv75D6
The Patriots were trailing 28-3 at one point, but that's not the case anymore and we now have a game in Houston.
To keep tabs on Super Bowl LI, make sure to head to our live blog. You can also stream the game on Fox Sports Go.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
President Trump left Super Bowl party
Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom...
-
Goodell's first words to Brady were nice
Goodell believed Brady's play was 'awesome' after the game
-
Best Twitter reactions to Super Bowl LI
Twitter gave it up for Tom Brady, and had no mercy for the Falcons
-
Goodell gets booed mercilessly
The NFL commissioner gets booed out of the stadium by Patriots fans
-
Lady Gaga crushes Super Bowl show
The pop superstar crushes her Super Bowl set with an epic performance
-
Kraft calls Super Bowl LI the 'sweetest'
New England's victory in Super Bowl LI is the best one yet, he thinks
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre