WATCH: Tom Brady wipes out on ski jump, terrifies Patriots fans everywhere
Bill Belichick would probably prefer for his QB to find other ways to relax this offseason
Tom Brady might be the greatest quarterback ever, but his ski-jump game needs some work. We know this because the Super Bowl LI MVP posted the incriminating evidence to Instagram.
Brady’s Instagram explanation for what you just watched: “If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!”
We trust you.
The Patriots quarterback is 39, playing the best football of his career, seems impervious to aging, and has said previously that he feels like he could play until he’s 45. And while we have no doubt that he could, the biggest obstacle to Brady’s longevity might not be a menacing pass rusher, but an unforgiving ski jump or a treacherous double-black-diamond slope.
(Remember the good ol’ days when Brady would just jump off a cliff?)
In the meantime, we like to imagine that this was Bill Belichick’s reaction when he saw the video:
