WATCH: Tony Romo has some Oscars advice for his pal Jimmy Kimmel
Kimmel found Romo on the golf course when he called to ask for advice
Tony Romo’s future is one of the biggest stories of the 2017 NFL offseason, but it doesn’t seem like he’s sweating it all that much. Romo was hanging out on the golf course when his pal Jimmy Kimmel was doing an interview with E! News and gave him a ring to ask for advice on hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.
Romo’s advice was very simple:
“I mean, just don’t f--- up the Oscars,” he said. “I mean, at the end of the day, if they’re picking you, you know they ain’t got much to pick from.”
Kimmel was inspired by Romo’s advice and suggested that the quarterback has a future in coaching. Romo’s not ready to move into the off-field stage of his career just yet , though; and if and when he does, broadcasting seems a more likely fit than stalking the sidelines.
But at least, for now, he’s not stressing too much about a situation in Dallas that could get a bit uncomfortable over the next few months.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Fitzgerald not happy about HOF Game
The Cardinals receiver isn't happy about playing an extra preseason game
-
Three coaches avoiding media at combine
Twenty-nine coaches will be available to the media in Indy, but these three won't
-
NFL hands out compensatory draft picks
The NFL announced on Friday that 32 compensatory draft picks have been awarded to 16 teams
-
Sanu: Halftime caused Falcons' collapse
Was it Lady Gaga's fault the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI?
-
Dis-invited Kelly may show up at combine
Kelly was dis-invited from the combine due to off-field issues
-
Payton doesn't see Dak slumping in 2017
Payton says Prescott inspires a feeling of calm and trust when you watch him play
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre