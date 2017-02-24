WATCH: Tony Romo has some Oscars advice for his pal Jimmy Kimmel

Tony Romo’s future is one of the biggest stories of the 2017 NFL offseason, but it doesn’t seem like he’s sweating it all that much. Romo was hanging out on the golf course when his pal Jimmy Kimmel was doing an interview with E! News and gave him a ring to ask for advice on hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.

Romo’s advice was very simple:

“I mean, just don’t f--- up the Oscars,” he said. “I mean, at the end of the day, if they’re picking you, you know they ain’t got much to pick from.”

Kimmel was inspired by Romo’s advice and suggested that the quarterback has a future in coaching. Romo’s not ready to move into the off-field stage of his career just yet , though; and if and when he does, broadcasting seems a more likely fit than stalking the sidelines.

But at least, for now, he’s not stressing too much about a situation in Dallas that could get a bit uncomfortable over the next few months.