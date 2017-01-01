WATCH: Tony Romo looks great, leads Cowboys to TD in return to the field

There won't be a quarterback controversy in Dallas, but the Cowboys can rest easy about their backup situation, because Tony Romo looked great in relief of Dak Prescott on Sunday.

With 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Eagles in a meaningless Week 17 game eventually won by the Eagles 27-13, Romo stepped on the field for the first time in the regular season since Thanksgiving of 2015.

Romo's first throw was a little off, but he largely didn't look like he'd missed any time, marching the Cowboys 81 yards for his first touchdown pass in 406 days.

His first completion came on the third play of the drive, a 15-yard bullet to Terrance Williams for a first down.

Darren McFadden ripped off a 24-yard run and caught an 11-yard pass from Romo to get the Cowboys in the Eagles territory. A blatant pass interference call on Nolan Carroll, who was mugging Dez Bryant, led to the Cowboys getting in the red zone.

Bryant was irate after the play -- pretty clearly he wanted to get his pal Tony a touchdown. Williams took care of that, though, hauling in a touchdown catch from Romo from 3 yards out.

Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season?



Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboyshttps://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Look closely and you can see Romo turning and running off the field, knowing he'd thrown a touchdown.

When he did get to the sideline, he was grinning ear to ear, knowing that could very likely have been the last time he threw a pass for the Cowboys.

He got some love from the guy who took his job too.

The Dallas defense would hold the Eagles to a three-and-out on the next drive, setting up the Cowboys for another offensive opportunity after a punt.

But it was Mark Sanchez under center this time around, with coach Jason Garrett opting to pull all his starters and go with backups the rest of the way.

There's a lot of season left for Dallas and there's always the possibility Romo is called upon again. He's not even guaranteed to be gone after this year. But it's quite possible we all just witnessed the end of Tony Romo as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

If it was the end, Romo went out well.