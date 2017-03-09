WATCH: Tony Romo says thanks to Cowboys fans with sad music playing

It’s not official until the Cowboys announce it, but Tony Romo is done in Dallas. It’s possible he could be traded , but it is looking like he’ll be released. And he knows it.

Or at least Romo knows he’s leaving the Cowboys, and he let the world know via an Instagram video on Thursday right around 4 p.m. ET (the start of the league year, follow all the updates in our NFL Free Agency tracker here ).

In the video, Romo thanked his fans while listening to Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin’” which is pretty self explanatory.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to come and tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here,” Romo says. “Me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I just wanted to say thank you. We’ve got a lot of things to think about going forward but we’ll see what happens.

“Until then I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dylan.”

Romo’s wife then walks in and says something along the lines of “enough of the sad music” and then the video ends.

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Romo is one of the all-time best Cowboys to ever suit up. A preseason injury ended his chances of winning a Super Bowl with Dallas, and the emergence of Dak Prescott eventually ended his run with the Cowboys.

Now Romo needs to figure out where he’ll play next.

The Houston Texans, in an obvious attempt to pursue Romo, have freed up a lot of cap space by trading Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns in what amounts to a massive salary dump for the Texans.

Things are about to get pretty intense in the NFL.