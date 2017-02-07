WATCH: WWE's Chris Jericho puts Tom Brady on List for stealing G.O.A.T. nickname

Wrestler Chris Jericho apparently has a problem with the Super Bowl MVP.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho would like a word with Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady. It seems that Jericho maintains a special list -- aptly named the List of Jericho -- for his adversaries.

And in light of recent developments -- namely, Brady playing out of his mind against the Falcons to overcome a 25-point deficit and win a fifth Lombardi Trophy -- Jericho is none too pleased that Brady sycophants have commandeered G.O.A.T., a nickname the wrestler has claimed as his own.

Yeah I went there.... #GOAT #WWEPortland #WWERaw @tombrady #ImTheRealGOATMaaan

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

So is Jericho the Greatest Of All Time?

In wrestling terms, we have no idea. (But the topic has come up on reddit so knock yourself out.) Either way: Tom Brady, a 46-year-old wrestler dressed like Gronk at the ESPYs just scribbled your name on a sheet of paper. Consider yourself put on notice.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Super Bowl Champions