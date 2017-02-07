WATCH: WWE's Chris Jericho puts Tom Brady on List for stealing G.O.A.T. nickname

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho would like a word with Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady. It seems that Jericho maintains a special list -- aptly named the List of Jericho -- for his adversaries.

And in light of recent developments -- namely, Brady playing out of his mind against the Falcons to overcome a 25-point deficit and win a fifth Lombardi Trophy -- Jericho is none too pleased that Brady sycophants have commandeered G.O.A.T., a nickname the wrestler has claimed as his own.

Yeah I went there.... #GOAT #WWEPortland #WWERaw @tombrady #ImTheRealGOATMaaan A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

So is Jericho the Greatest Of All Time?

In wrestling terms, we have no idea. (But the topic has come up on reddit so knock yourself out.) Either way: Tom Brady, a 46-year-old wrestler dressed like Gronk at the ESPYs just scribbled your name on a sheet of paper. Consider yourself put on notice.