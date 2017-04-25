Watson: Teams will have to 'live with the consequences' if Trubisky picked over him

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson apparently feels he is the best quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That's not a surprise. He was one of the best players in college football the past few years, he's a national champion, and well ... every draft prospect probably feels he's the best player at his position heading into the draft.

Watson was asked during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday what he would say to any team considering drafting North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky -- another top prospect -- over him.

"You're gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. That's how I see it," Watson responded. "I try to stay in my lane. I try not to take the path. I respect Mitch and what he's done and all the hype he's getting, but at the same time, my result speaks for itself. I feel like I've accomplished everything that I could. I guess if that's who they're gonna roll with, so be it."

For what it's worth, Trubisky goes ahead of Watson in five of the six mock drafts on CBSSports.com, and five of six over at NFL.com. That doesn't necessarily mean that will happen on draft day, but that seems to be the default expectation at this point.

Trubisky has only one year of experience as a starter while Watson was under center for Clemson for almost three full seasons. As we've seen before, a lack of experience only sometimes holds teams back from declaring one player a better prospect than another. But all it takes is one team to feel Watson is better than Trubisky -- or the other way around -- to swings things in the other direction.