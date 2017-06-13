What can we realistically expect from 32-year-old Adrian Peterson next season?

No one was surprised when the Minnesota Vikings decided in February to let Adrian Peterson walk instead of paying him $18 million next season. The 2007 first-round pick, long considered the best running back in the NFL, was hampered by a knee injury last season, and at 32, history suggests he's well past his prime.

But by late April, the New Orleans Saints had signed Peterson to a two-year deal. On the surface, the best-case scenario was that Peterson would be able to spell feature back Mark Ingram . But voluntary workouts have Peterson's new teammates marveling at how much he resembles, well, Adrian Peterson.

"He's a stud, man. He looks the part," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in early June. "There's something about handing the ball off to that guy and watching him run through the hole and take on anybody who tries to tackle him."

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead added: "I'm amazed, honestly. Seeing him just take off his first few steps are as explosive as I've ever seen by a human being. It's unbelievable. I'm very excited to see him when the pads come on."

And here's Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro : "It's ridiculous. He has not lost any steps. Wait, just watch. He's so explosive ... just in flat shoes out there."

Peterson has said that he feels like he could play till 37 or 38 -- "approaching 40," even -- which brings us back to Vaccaro.

"Like he's not lying, y'all, he's playing til he's 40," Vaccaro said recently. "I'm telling y'all. Y'all about to see like when he tore his knee and came back and ran for 2,000 yards. Now, obviously, we aren't gonna just feed him like that ... but he is gonna be a factor."

Vaccaro's referring to when Peterson tore his ACL in December 2011, rehabbed all offseason and started 16 games in 2012 rushing for 2,097 yards (6.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. It was superhuman, even in the finely-tuned world of professional athletics. But now Peterson is 32 and coming off a meniscus injury that sidelined him for three months last season -- and limited him to just 37 carries, a 1.9 yards-per-carry average and zero touchdowns.

Put another way: Can Peterson do what other running backs on the downside of great careers couldn't? Namely: Outrun Father Time?

This is my 20th year covering the NFL. I’ve never heard players hype someone the way the Saints talked about Adrian Peterson on Thursday. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 2, 2017

Before we try to predict the future, let's first look at just how dominant Peterson was for much of his first decade in the league with both conventional stats and Football Outsiders' total-value metric.

2007: 14 games, 1,341 yards, 5.6 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 4 in total value;

14 games, 1,341 yards, 5.6 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 4 in total value; 2008 : 16 games, 1,760 yards, 4.8 YPC, 10 TDs, No. 17 in total value;

: 16 games, 1,760 yards, 4.8 YPC, 10 TDs, No. 17 in total value; 2009: 16 games, 1,383 yards, 4.4 YPC, 18 TDs, No. 10 in total value;

16 games, 1,383 yards, 4.4 YPC, 18 TDs, No. 10 in total value; 2010: 15 games, 1,298 yards, 4.6 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 6 in total value;

15 games, 1,298 yards, 4.6 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 6 in total value; 2011*: 12 games, 970 yards, 4.7 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 9 in total value;

12 games, 970 yards, 4.7 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 9 in total value; 2012: 16 games, 2,0976 yards, 6.0 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 1 in total value;

16 games, 2,0976 yards, 6.0 YPC, 12 TDs, No. 1 in total value; 2013: 14 games, 1,266 yards, 4.5 YPC, 10 TDs, No. 25 in total value;

14 games, 1,266 yards, 4.5 YPC, 10 TDs, No. 25 in total value; 2014**: 1 game, 75 yards, 3.6 YPC, 0 TDs;

1 game, 75 yards, 3.6 YPC, 0 TDs; 2015: 16 games, 1,485 yards, 4.5 YPC, 11 TDs, No. 6 in total value;

16 games, 1,485 yards, 4.5 YPC, 11 TDs, No. 6 in total value; 2016: 3 games, 72 yards, 1.9 YPC, 0 TDs;

* Peterson tore his ACL in a Week 16 game against the Washington Redskins . Seven months later he not only returned to the Vikings' lineup, he finished the 2012 season as the NFL's highest-rated running back.

** Peterson played in just one game before he was suspended for the rest of the season due to a child-abuse case.

Peterson was a top back in 2015 and perhaps he would still be in Minnesota if he hadn't gotten injured last season. But he did, the Vikings moved on and the Saints feel like Peterson can be an integral part of their offense even if he is on the wrong side of 30.

"I'd be lying to you say it doesn't give you a chip (on your shoulder). Especially being a competitor," Peterson said last week, via the New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill. "It's not my main focus. It's something that drives you a little bit. After 30, because it was the same back then. 'Oh, he's 30.' Then I ended up leading the league in 2015. Same thing the next year. Stuff will continue to repeat itself until I finish."

Peterson's right, of course, which brings us to our next question: What does history say about when he will be finished?

Let's start with the top-10 running backs from their age-32 season (from 2000-2016):

Player Year Team G Att Yds YPA YPG TD Ricky Williams 2009 Miami Dolphins 16 241 1121 4.65 70.1 11 Emmitt Smith 2001 Dallas Cowboys 14 261 1021 3.91 72.9 3 Mike Anderson 2005 Denver Broncos 15 239 1014 4.24 67.6 12 Frank Gore 2015 Indianapolis Colts 16 260 967 3.72 60.4 6 Jerome Bettis 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers 15 250 941 3.76 62.7 13 DeAngelo Williams 2015 Steelers 16 200 907 4.54 56.7 11 Thomas Jones 2010 Kansas City Chiefs 16 245 896 3.66 56 6 Fred Jackson 2013 Buffalo Bills 16 206 890 4.32 55.6 9 Corey Dillon 2006 New England Patriots 16 199 812 4.08 50.8 13 Garrison Hearst 2003 49ers 12 178 768 4.31 64 3

That's an impressive list that includes three 1,000-yard rushers. Put another way: It's reasonable to think that Peterson could have a Peterson-like season in 2017. But don't expect that productivity to last; here are the top-10 backs from their age-33 season:

Player Year Team G Att Yds YPC YPG TD Frank Gore 2016 Colts 16 263 1025 3.90 64.1 4 Emmitt Smith 2002 Cowboys 16 254 975 3.84 60.9 5 Warrick Dunn 2008 Bucs 15 186 786 4.23 52.4 2 Ricky Williams 2010 Dolphins 16 159 673 4.23 42.1 2 Antowain Smith 2005 Dains 16 166 659 3.97 41.2 3 Terry Allen 2001 Baltimore Ravens 11 168 658 3.92 59.8 3 Fred Jackson 2014 Bills 14 141 525 3.72 37.5 2 Thomas Jones 2011 Chiefs 16 153 478 3.12 29.9 0 Darren Sproles 2016 Philadelphia Eagles 15 94 438 4.66 29.2 2 Jerome Bettis 2005 Steelers 12 110 368 3.35 30.7 9 DeAngelo Williams 2016 Steelers 9 98 343 3.5 38.1 4

The numbers are down across the board -- from attempts, to total yards, to yards per carry to touchdowns. And that's to be expected because running back is among the most fungible positions in football; teams can find comparable -- or better -- production from younger, cheaper players. It's why you don't see high-priced running backs in their 30s littering NFL rosters while the Tom Bradys of the world can still be at the top of their game as a soon-to-be 40-year-old.

Because we're curious -- and because Peterson mentioned that he could see himself playing until he was 38 -- here are the combined season totals for the top running backs, age 34-38:

Player From To G Att Yds YPC YPG TD Yrs Age Emmitt Smith 2003 2004 25 357 1193 3.34 47.7 11 2 35 Ricky Williams 2011 2011 16 108 444 4.11 27.8 2 1 34 Dorsey Levens 2004 2004 15 94 410 4.36 27.3 4 1 34 Lorenzo Neal 2004 2008 77 99 348 3.52 4.5 1 5 38 Kimble Anders 2000 2000 15 76 331 4.36 22.1 2 1 34 Mack Strong 2005 2007 37 54 246 4.56 6.6 1 3 36 Zack Crockett 2006 2007 17 40 163 4.08 9.6 0 2 35 Tony Richardson 2005 2009 71 35 158 4.51 2.2 0 5 38 Fred Taylor 2010 2010 7 43 155 3.6 22.1 0 1 34 Larry Centers 2002 2003 25 32 138 4.31 5.5 2 2 35 Priest Holmes 2007 2007 4 46 137 2.98 34.3 0 1 34 Thurman Thomas 2000 2000 9 28 136 4.86 15.1 0 1 34

Notice the right-most column. That's the age these backs -- many of whom were fullbacks and still contributed as blockers -- last played in the NFL. A feature back's existence, in general, burns brightly before flaming out. The good news is that Peterson could have a bounce-back year in '17 and live up to the praise we've heard from his new teammates in recent weeks. But the reality is that, beyond next season, it's more likely than not that Peterson will be just a shell of himself. There is no shame in that because unless you're a franchise quarterback, professional football is a young man's game.

Then again, Peterson is more than your garden-variety feature back.

"If you can reverse Father Time, maybe he knows him," Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said recently, via NOLA.com. "I don't know, but either way, I'm going to be getting real familiar with A.P. to understand how can I move as he does at the age that he is."