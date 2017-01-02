When asked why he wouldn't be fired, the 49ers' owner gives a simple response

The press conference 49ers owner and CEO Jed York held Monday in Santa Clara to discuss the firing of Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke on Sunday got pretty heated pretty quickly.

Multiple reporters questioned York's ability to lead the 49ers moving forward. One reporter asked why York believed he was competent enough to lead the search for a new head coach and GM.

The first exchange came on just the second press question of the press conference.

Reporter: Jed, why are you competent to lead a search for a general manager and possibly a head coach too? Jed York: Look, nothing I'm going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer. We need to make sure that our success speaks for itself. Our actions have to speak for itself. I've done it before. We've put together a team that's had three NFC Championship runs. That was in the past. I can't live on the past. I need to make sure anything I do is backed up by the results on the field.

That's a step around a pretty aggressive question. But the line of questioning didn't get any easier, with one reporter interrupting the 49ers owner and questioning why he hadn't fired himself yet.

Reporter 2: You dismissed your general manager and coach because they didn't reach certain performance standards. Jed York: That's part of it. Reporter 2: Why shouldn't you be dismissed or reassigned for the same reasons? Jed York: Again, nothing I'm going to say is going to be satisf-- Reporter 2: Say something. Jed York: Well nothing I'm going to say is going to be satisfactory. Again, we'll be judged on what we do and what we accomplish. We haven't accomplished enough. I own this football team. You don't dismiss owners. I'm sorry that's the facts in the case, but that's the facts.

This was a mic drop moment, although York kept talking about accountability, etc. The "you can't hide money" answer is beautiful, though.

"Reporter 2" came back at York later, asking him if he was "connected" enough (or basically saying he wasn't connected enough) in order to find the help he needs to hire a quality GM and coach. It was all very condescending and not in the way you expect when a bunch of people are talking to a billionaire owner of a football team.

This is not dissimilar to what happened to Kelly during an interaction with a reporter while being asked about Colin Kaepernick -- and "Reporter 2" sounds very much like the reporter haranguing Kelly about his quarterback's actions.

Someone else -- apparently Tim Kawikami of the San Jose Mercury-News -- asked York about Jim Harbaugh and making a mistake when the 49ers decided to part ways with the current Michigan coach, who had great success as the 49ers coach.

York wasn't interested in answering whether he regretted the move.

"I can't look backwards," York said. "It's easy to play revisionist history. I'm not going to play that game."

Which, as my wife pointed out while watching the presser, basically is "yes."

The whole thing was a lot like the 49ers last two seasons: just a big, old awkward mess. Don't expect the press corps to lighten up on the owner until there's someone reputable involved in the search and/or hired to run the team.